Kazakh Citizens Can Vote in November Presidential Election in 53 Countries

By Staff Report in Election 2022, Nation on 14 November 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens living in 53 countries abroad will be able to vote in the presidential elections on Nov. 20, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov during a press briefing on Nov. 14.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov speaking at a press briefing. Photo credit: press service of Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“More than 12,000 Kazakh citizens will be able to vote at 68 polling stations in 53 countries,” he said.

Smadiyarov explained that polling stations will be set up at local embassies or consulates, where citizens can vote on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

“We ask Kazakhstan’s citizens to contact the local polling station in advance and provide data for inclusion in voter lists so that the voting process can be completed on time,” Smadiyarov added.


