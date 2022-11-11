Jazeera Airways to Launch Flights Between Turkistan and Kuwait in December

ASTANA – The Kuwaiti low-cost airline Jazeera Airways will launch direct flights from the city of Turkistan to the capital of Kuwait from Dec. 3, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development on Nov. 10.

Regular passenger flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays with the Airbus A-320 aircraft.

“The increased number of flights and geographic expansion will contribute to the future development of Kazakhstan-Kuwait trade, economic, business, investment, cultural, and tourism connections,” reads the ministry’s statement.

Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee seeks to increase the number of direct flights to the country. On Nov. 7, its Chair Talgat Lastayev spoke with Japanese Ambassador Jun Yamada regarding resuming flights to Japan.