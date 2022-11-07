Idea of Justice Should Always Be Top Priority, Says Kazakh President Tokayev in Aktau

ASTANA – The idea of ​​justice should always be a priority of Kazakhstan’s state policy, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a Nov. 7 meeting with the public of the Mangystau Region as part of his working visit to Aktau, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, the country’s economy should work for the well-being and prosperity of the people.

“The laws that meet the requirements of the time, a comprehensive fight against corruption, the diligence of citizens and the desire of young people for better knowledge – this is the foundation of social justice. The state will work tirelessly to implement these principles,” he said.

He reiterated the necessity for a culture of political responsibility, as any problems should be solved through negotiations and dialogue. Tokayev emphasized that the region’s public demonstrated a vivid example of responsibility for the fate of the country during the events of January.

“In those days, there were no human casualties here. Government and public institutions were not attacked. This is a wonderful example of respect for our country. Of course, human life is above all. Any serious problem can be solved peacefully. We adhere to this principle in both domestic and foreign policy. Obviously, success and prosperity are impossible without stability, peace and tranquility,” the President said.

The nation’s laws should be just and order should be strict. There will be no progress without stability and peace.

“We have one Motherland and one people. This is the key principle. As you know, not everyone is happy with the success of our state. Therefore, all our steps, both in domestic and foreign policy, must be well thought out. We are pursuing a policy aimed at protecting our national interests at a high professional level,” said Tokayev.

The constructive diplomacy pursued by Tokayev ensures the security of the country despite the difficult geopolitical situation. The borders of Kazakhstan are legally fixed and delimited. In 2018, the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea was signed in Aktau.

“We maintain friendly relations with all neighboring countries. This is one of the main features that distinguish us from others. Most post-Soviet states face conflicts and disagreements. Even on the borders of our closest neighbors there are wars and armed conflicts,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also focused on the recent cyberattacks targeting the state’s information systems amid current political campaigns.

“The country will strictly suppress this, up to the introduction of bans on the spread of disinformation. We are ready to defend our sacred Independence. I reiterate that we are ready to defend national interests not only through diplomacy, but also through tougher positions,” Tokayev said.

In addition to the foreign policy agenda, the internal situation also has a great influence on the stability and security in Kazakhstan. The country cannot be careless as long as there are those who sow discord and enmity in the country and abroad, according to Tokayev.

“The majority of our citizens expressed their support for the reforms. Important documents are being adopted as part of the constitutional reform. I publicly signed several constitutional laws aimed at strengthening the basis of our statehood and giving a new impetus to the development of the country,” the President said.