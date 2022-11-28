Gala Ballet Featuring Foreign Dancers to Premiere at Astana Opera

ASTANA – A Gala Ballet of the Zhibek Zholy International Music Festival will premiere in Astana Opera theatre on Nov. 29, presenting several pas de deux from classical ballets and miniatures by modern Kazakh and foreign choreographers performed by the theatre’s troupe and foreign ballet dancers, the theatre’s press service reported.

Anastasia Milyachenko and Andrey Sorokin of the Leonid Yacobson Ballet Theatre in Russia’s St. Petersburg will present two of Yacobson’s choreographies: “Rossini Pas de Deux” and “The Eternal Springtime.”

Ballett Dortmund dancer Daria Suzi is also set to take part in the festival. She has heard about the warm welcome the Kazakh audience is known for giving visiting performers and is looking forward to meeting them.

“It is a great honor for us to perform at the Zhibek Zholy Festival. In my opinion, a festival of this magnitude is a delightful gift for the most sophisticated art connoisseurs,” Suzi noted.

The first act of the Gala will feature unique performances by Kazakh and foreign dancers, while the second act will have Astana Opera dancers performing Ji Kylián’s “Sechs Tänze.” Because the rights to produce this ballet are exclusively granted to highly competent ballet companies, not many theaters have it in their repertoire.