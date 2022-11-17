Dimash Kudaibergen to Participate in TEDxGateway in India

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaubergen will participate in the TEDxGateway conference in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 18, reported the TEDxGateway press service.

“Dimash Qudaibergen, a single title would fail this electrifying performer! Besides being a well-accomplished singer in 13 languages, and a well-trained musician, he is also known for his golden heart and efforts toward establishing peace! Join us for an enthralling experience at TEDxGateway Salon Breaking Barriers at NCPA Mumbai,” writes the conference’s official Instagram account.

More than 1,300 people will attend the conference in Mumbai, and more than 50,000 will watch it live worldwide.

TEDxGateway is an independently organized event held under the license of TED, a non-profit organization that produces conferences on various topics. Speakers at conferences frequently include influential individuals, international leaders, scientists, designers, information technology specialists, philosophers, musicians, cabinet ministers, and Nobel Prize winners.