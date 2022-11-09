CEC Accredits 271 International Observers Ahead of Presidential Election

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) accredited 271 observers from international organizations and foreign states so far, said CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman at a Nov. 8 meeting in the capital, reported the CEC press service.

According to Yerman, 134 observers were nominated for accreditation since the beginning of November. The CEC confirmed the accreditation of 55 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission, 34 from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, 19 from the Mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and two observers from the OTS to replace previously accredited international observers. The CEC accredited 24 observers from 14 foreign states, including Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, Iran, Finland, and Russia.

Accreditation of observers of foreign states and international organizations ends on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Astana time.