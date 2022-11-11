Caspian Pipeline Consortium Repairs Have No Impact on National Fund or Budget Revenues, Says Prime Minister Smailov

By Staff Report in Business on 11 November 2022

ASTANA – The repairs at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will not affect revenues to the National Fund and the nation’s budget, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at a Nov. 10 Senate briefing, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Alikhan Smailov. Photo credit: Prime Minister’s press service

“In 2022, the National Fund plans to receive 3.9 trillion tenge (US$8.5 billion) from the oil sector. According to the results of 10 months, this plan is over fulfilled by 1 trillion tenge (US$2.18 billion),” Smailov emphasized.

According to Kazakh PM, the oil sector provided 1.4 trillion tenge (US$3 billion) to the nation’s budget over ten months. The plan provides for 1.8 trillion tenge (US$3.9 billion) in a year.

In October, the CPC expected to finish repairing two single-point moorings, the SPM-1 and SPM-2. However, due to inclement weather, these works were suspended.

According to Smailov, the repair of the SPM-1 will be completed in the coming days. Repair of the SPM-2 will begin immediately after that. The work is planned to be completed in two to three weeks.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »