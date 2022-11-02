Astana Ranks First in Global Green Finance Index Among Eastern European and Central Asian States

ASTANA – Astana, represented by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), ranked first in the tenth edition of the Global Green Finance Index (GGFI) among Eastern European and Central Asian countries, reported the AIFC press service on Oct. 31.

Astana’s global ranking is 54th. “Astana is the region’s obvious leader in green finance, standing 21 places ahead of Istanbul in second place. Respondents from Western Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean rate these centers lower than average while those from all other regions rate them higher than average,” reads the GGFI report published on Oct. 27.

The Eastern European and Central Asian region also includes Istanbul, Almaty, Moscow, Sofia, Warsaw, Prague and Riga, listed in the order of their ranking.

London, Amsterdam and New York take the first, second and third places, respectively.

The GGFI report evaluates 84 financial centers worldwide, combining financial expert assessments of the quality of green financing in these centers with quantitative data that form instrumental factors. The GGFI serves as an indicator of the development of green finance for policy and investment decision-makers.

The AIFC established the Green Finance Center in 2018 to develop green finance by introducing and developing sustainable financing tools and attracting investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.