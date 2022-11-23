Astana’s International Airport to Build Second Runway

ASTANA – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) presented the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport JSC expansion plan until 2050, which aims to build the second runway, terminals, apron, and hangars, reported the airport’s press service on Nov. 21.

“The plan includes phased planning of land use, construction, parameters, and technological schemes of new infrastructure facilities – the second runway, apron, terminals, hangars, boxes, as well as the necessary resources, including special equipment and personnel. Based on this master plan, a long-term business plan for the development of the company will be developed in the future,” said Daulet Khamzin, chairman of the board of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport JSC.

Implementing the master plan will attract private investment in the airport infrastructure. The project creates an airport city, which will include a special economic zone, a center for multimodal cargo transportation, e-commerce services, an aircraft maintenance center, and a training center for aviation personnel.

So far, the airport has a single active runway dedicated to arrivals and departures. The runway is 3,500 meters long with supporting taxiway systems.