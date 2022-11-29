Air Seychelles to Launch New Route to Almaty This December

ASTANA – The national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, Air Seychelles, is set to launch a new route, Almaty-Seychelles, on Dec. 26, reported the air carrier’s press service on Nov. 25.

The twice-weekly seasonal service will operate until March 27, 2023.

The inaugural flight will depart Almaty on Dec. 26, arriving in Mahe on Dec. 27 at 7 a.m. А two-class Airbus A320 neo with 168 seats on board will operate the flight with a technical stop in Abu Dhabi in both directions.

“We are proud to see Air Seychelles bring its award-winning services to Kazakhstan, adding one more powerful tourism market to its growing network. Our national airline is delivering on its mandate to be a key economic enabler, boosting tourism and trade and creating jobs. The new service strengthens the warm relations between Seychelles and Kazakhstan, and we look with eagerness to see visitors from Kazakhstan enjoying our splendid beaches for their next holiday,” said Seychelles Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Marine Anthony Derjacques.