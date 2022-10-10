Prosecutor General’s Office Creates Agency to Return Illegally Withdrawn Assets

ASTANA – The Prosecutor General’s Office established the Agency of International Legal Cooperation on Oct. 3 following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s order to begin returning illegally withdrawn assets and to identify oligopolistic concentrations of economic resources, reported the office’s press service on Oct. 7.

The agency will develop and implement systemic measures to investigate the conditions contributing to the illegal concentration of economic resources and the demonopolization of commodity markets and the return of illegally withdrawn funds from abroad.

The structural reforms to the General Prosecutor’s Office will allow for new approaches to organize activities to fight the capital outflow from the country and return withdrawn assets.