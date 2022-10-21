On The Many Ways to Spend a Long Weekend in the Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – The upcoming Saturday is going to be busy and full of work for Kazakh citizens due to the postponement of the day off from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. This measure came about as the result of the revival of the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan that was traditionally celebrated on Oct. 25 until 2009.

This year, more than 200 events, including the international theater festival THEATER All, which will be held Oct. 22-30 and the “Respublikam-Kazakhstan” (My Republic Is Kazakhstan) concert at the Naz State Dance Theater on Oct. 24 will gather Astana residents to mark the significant date.

The Astana Times hopes you will delegate all those things that steal your energy this weekend from Saturday to Monday and Tuesday to do what inspires you, what makes you relaxed, and what brings great pleasure. In case you have no idea what to do and would like to try something new, The Astana Times compiled a short list with some activities.

1. A horse tour on Oct. 22-23.

The tour includes horseback riding in the forest, playing national games and drinking hot tea from a samovar, a metal container used to boil water for tea.

Timetable:

13.30 local time (GMT+6) – gathering near Favorit business center, 56A Bogenbai Batyr Avenue

14.00 local time (GMT+6) – departure from the city

18.30 local time (GMT+6) – arrival in the city

Price: 15,000 tenge (US$32) per person. Tickets are available here.

2. Melody of the Great Steppe exhibition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan

Starting Oct. 20, the exposition unveils more than 150 paintings and 30 graphic works that are intertwined with the past and present of Kazakhstan. Some artworks have not yet been presented to a wide audience before this point.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Address: 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue

3. A master class to create a mug with the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town’s image on Oct. 22

Halloween is coming and fans will begin preparing for this holiday. If you like Timothy Burton’s style and especially the animated musical dark fantasy film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” you should definitely make plans to make a mug of polymer clay.

You will be able to pick up the final product the next day as it requires baking in the oven.

Address: Tori gallery and studio, 44 Amangeldy Imanov Street

Time: 10.00 local time (GMT+6)

Price: 10,000 tenge (US$21)

Tickets are available here.

4. An art evening dedicated to Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani on Oct. 22

The program of the evening includes an analysis of paintings made by Amedeo Modigliani, watching the “Modigliani” movie directed by Michael Davis, a discussion of the artist’s fate, the uniqueness of his method and its impact on the history of art and a coffee break with tea, coffee and cookies. The event is scheduled to start at 18.30 local time (GMT+6).

Price: 4,500 tenge (US$10)

Registration for the event is available on the organizer’s Instagram account.