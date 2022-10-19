Officials Present G4 City Project During President Tokayev’s Visit to Almaty Region

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the showcase of the large-scale G4 City project during his Oct. 19 visit to the Almaty Region, reported Akorda press service. The smart city project includes four modern thematic districts along the Almaty-Konayev highway including the Gate District, the Golden District, the Growing District, and the Green District

The G4City will grow into an integrated city with a population of up to 2.2 million people in the future. The authorities also plan to establish special economic zones and build a new international airport.

With each district concentrating on its area of expertise, the Golden District was designated as the educational and medical center of the region. The Gate District will become a business and financial hub. The Growing District contains a trade-logistics and innovation-industrial zone. The Green District’s future cultural and recreational hub will include the construction of a resort complex, casino facilities, and theme parks.

Tokayev said the idea of the project has been discussed for a long time while clarifying the project’s realization time frame with investors. He instructed to address the provision of affordable housing for the population, stressing that the project’s social objectives should be given more attention.

Following the meeting, the President directed Almaty Region Mayor Marat Sultangaziyev and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev to approve the concept of the G4 City’s general development plan.