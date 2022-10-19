Kazakhstan Promotes Peace and Cooperation, Demonstrates Its Position As Trustworthy Ally on Global Stage, Says President Tokayev During His Visit to Almaty Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan consistently and effectively promotes the values of peace, cooperation, and mutual trust, achieving high worldwide esteem and demonstrating itself to be a progressive and responsible state, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an Oct. 19 meeting with the Almaty region’s public, reported the Akorda press service.

According to the President, Kazakhstan’s strategic course must be pragmatically guided by the country’s and people’s long-term interests. Tokayev emphasized that the number of significant international events held in Astana last week directly resulted from the country’s steady and balanced foreign policy.

“Without an active foreign policy in the modern global world, successful development is impossible. Kazakhstan’s position as an independent state should be known worldwide, and our voice should be heard throughout the international community,” Tokayev said.

The President drew attention to the global geopolitical situation, citing the disruption of the international relations system and the violation of the United Nations’ basic principles.

“People came to appreciate the value of stability and peace. We must understand the cost of maintaining our territorial integrity and independence. Everyone should work honestly and contribute to our country’s growth. Finally, let us not forget that the history of independence is in the hands of every citizen,” Tokayev concluded.