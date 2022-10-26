Kazakhstan is Key Partner of South Korea in Central Asia, Says Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin

By Staff Report in Central Asia, International on 26 October 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is a key partner of South Korea in Central Asia, said South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin during his meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Oct. 25 on the sidelines of the 15th Central Asia–Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum (CARK) in Busan, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Photo credit: Foreign Ministry’s press service

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the Mayor of Busan, and representatives of government agencies and companies of the participating countries attended the forum.

The meeting participants addressed cooperation in healthcare, tourism, ecology, digital technology, and economic security.

Following the meeting, the officials will adopt the joint statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the work plan of the CARK secretariat for 2023.


