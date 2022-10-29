Kazakh President Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Conflict at CSTO Extraordinary Summit

ASTANA – The conflict can be resolved exclusively in a peaceful way through political and diplomatic means, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an Oct. 28 extraordinary online meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), convened at Armenia’s request, reported the Akorda press service.

The session, which was attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, focused on the work results of the CSTO mission sent to Armenia on Sept. 15 this year.