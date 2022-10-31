Kazakh Enterpreneurs to Boost Skills Through TikTok StartUp Academy

ASTANA – Representatives of 218 startups in Kazakhstan will receive training at TikTok StartUp Academy, an educational platform launched by TikTok and Astana Hub, reported the Astana Hub’s press service on Oct. 28.

The training for representatives of Fintech, E-com, Games&Apps, Foodtech, Edtech, Entertainment, Health&Wellness, and other spheres started on Oct. 31. The first 20 participants to successfully pass the exams will attend an offline workshop in Astana on Nov. 9-10.

The best startup projects will receive $10,000 in grants for TikTok promotion.

According to the Astana Hub, the academy’s goal is to assist startups in finding new growth opportunities, receiving unique expertise from specialists, and learning about the TikTok platform’s capabilities. The TikTok For Business team will mentor the academy students as they learn how to create a campaign from the bottom up.

“We will provide entrepreneurs with a one-of-a-kind experience. They will gain new knowledge and reach new heights under the mentorship of top experts from TikTok and Astana Hub. Grants will be provided to the best participants for them to realize their bold ideas,” said Anastasia Panina, CEO of Global Business Solutions at TikTok Eastern Europe.

TikTok previously announced its desire to open an office in Kazakhstan and to translate its interface into the Kazakh language.