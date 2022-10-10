COCA-COLA Plans to Launch Soft Drinks Plant in Shymkent

ASTANA – Director of the Kazakhstan branch of the Coca-Cola İçecek Türkiye’s company Mustafa Beltekin, Shymkent Akim (Mayor) Murat Aytenov and the Kazakh Invest national company’s officials discussed the construction of a soft drinks plant in Shymkent at an Oct. 7 meeting, reported the company’s press service.

With an annual production capacity of 262 million liters, the project will operate on the territory of the Zhuldyz industrial zone and will provide more than 100 jobs.

“Hopefully today’s meeting will not only promote bilateral cooperation, but will also become a prerequisite for the implementation of a new investment project in Shymkent,” Aytenov said.