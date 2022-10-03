Astana Financial Services Authority to Hold Fifth Annual World Investors Week

ASTANA – The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), an independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), will host the fifth annual World Investor Week (WIW) titled Sustaining Resilience in Investing on Oct. 3-7, reported the AFSA press service.

The event aims to raise awareness on investor resilience, investor education and protection, crypto assets, sustainable finance, Islamic finance, and the prevention of frauds and scams.

“Resilient and smart investors are the backbone of a healthy economy because they understand risks, can withstand financial shocks, and promote sustainable businesses. As such, investor protection plays a critical role in the AFSA’s work to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets, in which individuals and institutions act with integrity,” said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

The World Investor Week will include several thematic forums, including the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investments Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investments Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, and Financial Literacy Forum.

Regulators of 100 countries worldwide hold the WIW annually under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). This international organization unites the world’s securities regulators, managing more than 95 percent of the world’s securities market in more than 115 jurisdictions.

As one of the organizers, the AFSA reflects the AIFC’s adherence to the IOSCO goals and standards on consumer protection in financial services.