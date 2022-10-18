Asian Development Bank, Kazakhstan to Introduce New Partnership Strategy for 2023-2027

ASTANA – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will develop and implement a new ADB Country Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan for 2023-2027 with the Kazakh government, said ADB Executive Director Sergio Lugaresi during an Oct. 17 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Astana, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

The parties addressed the development of a new partnership strategy, the country’s recent economic policy, and current issues on the regional agenda.

Smailov said that Kazakhstan had entered a new period of political development and economic transformation, which implies the implementation of measures to diversify the economy, continued reforms in public administration, and the comprehensive development of human capital.

“The implementation of the country’s main priorities will help overcome the difficulties of the current stage and step toward sustainable economic growth,” Smailov said.