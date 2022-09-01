Tokayev Instructs to Repair Roads in Kazakhstan by 2025

By Staff Report in Nation on 1 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to repair at least 95 percent of the country’s roads by 2025 in his State-of-the-Nation Address delivered on Sept. 1 at the joint session of the two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

A fragment from President’s speech during his state-of-the-nation address.

Tokayev urged the Kazakh government to take this issue under direct control. He highlighted the need to detect violations in road construction.

“We still do not have enough bitumen. It is a shame for a country that produces oil in large volumes. The government must address this issue immediately,” Tokayev said.

