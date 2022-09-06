President Tokayev Discusses Economic and Investment Cooperation with German Partners

NUR-SULTAN – Germany is Kazakhstan’s most important European Union partner, with more than 600 companies with German capital successfully operating in the country, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Sept. 6 meeting with a delegation from Germany.

“There is great potential for bilateral trade and investment growth,” the President noted.

The Kazakh government has developed a pool of 800 investment projects. According to Tokayev, the country is ready to provide favorable conditions for German companies interested in doing business in Kazakhstan.

The President also expressed interest in Germany’s experience in training specialists in technical specialties. Kazakhstan is looking into the possibilities of opening representative offices for German technical institutes, laboratories, research centers, and competence centers to raise the level of the country’s specialists.

The head of the delegation, Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-German intergovernmental commission Dominik Schnichels, praised the level of engagement between government agencies and business entities in both countries. He emphasized the Special Governmental Group’s effectiveness in cooperating with German companies.

The delegation’s representatives also expressed an interest in German businesses participating in the Trans-Caspian transit corridor, deposit development, and energy sector cooperation.