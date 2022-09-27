One Presidential Term is Bold Step Toward Building Democracy, Says President Tokayev During His Visit to Turkistan Region

ASTANA – The introduction of a single presidential term is a bold step toward greater democratization, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Sept. 27 meeting with the civilians of the Turkistan Region, reported the Akorda press service.

On Sept. 17, Tokayev signed a series of constitutional amendments into law, including the initiative to limit the presidential term from five to seven years with no right to run for re-election, an unprecedented move for the region.

According to President Tokayev, a situation where one person holds the highest position for many years, whether in the world or Kazakhstan, does not bring honor to the country or even its leader.

“We must look to the future with confidence and open the way for honest and talented politicians,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President stated that building a “Just Kazakhstan” entails fundamental transformations to modernize the country, and the results of a June 5 referendum demonstrate people’s support for this initiative.

Tokayev said that political reforms would put into practice the key formula of a strong President – an influential Parliament – an accountable Government. According to him, the President must be knowledgeable and strong to lead the country.

“Otherwise, we risk devolving into chaos, as has happened in some countries. And this situation can turn into a disaster for our people,” he said.

Tokayev said that the country has been committed to the concept of the listening state – a commitment to fostering a dialogue between the state and the people. He urged society to engage in this large-scale work and the country’s future.

Сommenting on the international situation, the President said that Kazakhstan favors neutrality in the current geopolitical situation and encouraged citizens to adhere to the nation’s values of unity and tolerance to preserve peace in the region.