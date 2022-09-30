Kazakhstan to Increase Coal Export to Europe

By Staff Report in Business on 30 September 2022

ASTANA – The Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the world’s largest high-carbon ferrochrome producer, started to export coal to the European Union through Russia, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, reported Kazinform on Sept. 29.

Photo credit: akipress.com

“Last week, I was in Moscow and met with Russian colleagues. We discussed the export of approximately 500,000 tons of Kazakh coal to Europe in transit through Russia,” Zhumangarin said.

According to him, there is a developed mechanism to work legally within the framework of sanctions as well as constant consultations with the relevant bodies of the United States and the European Union in order to prevent any risks. 

Kazakhstan has increased coal exports by 21 percent in the first seven months of this year. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »