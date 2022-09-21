Kazakhstan to Hold Presidential Elections on November 20

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s presidential elections will be held on Nov. 20, 2022, based on the decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service announced on Sept. 21.

President Tokayev called for extraordinary presidential elections during his Sept.1 State-of-the-Nation Address.

“A new trust mandate of the people is needed for the successful implementation of fundamental and comprehensive reforms on the way to creating a fair Kazakhstan,” Tokayev explained his decision.

In addition to this, he proposed to extend the presidential term from five to seven years with no permission to be re-elected. Tokayev signed the decree approving these amendments to the country’s Constitution on Sept. 17.