Kazakhstan to Develop National Project to Meet the Needs of Rural Residents, Says President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will develop a national project to meet the needs of rural residents in 2023, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his Sept. 1 State-of-the-Nation Address, reported the Akorda’s press service.

Tokayev asserts that medical and obstetric stations will be built in 650 villages within two years, serving over a million people. More than 30 district hospitals will be upgraded and transformed into interdistrict multidisciplinary facilities, equipped with stroke centers, surgery, intensive care units, and rehabilitation services.

“More than four million residents will benefit from improved medical services. In addition, we will develop telemedicine to provide residents of rural areas with qualified assistance,” Tokayev said.

The President also addressed the medical insurance system. According to Tokayev, the funding system should receive special attention.

“Underfunding has become the norm in this area. In this regard, even though the population is insured, medical services are not supplied in full,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that, while medical care is provided by both the state-guaranteed and commercial insurance packages, the system’s effectiveness, in general, is low.