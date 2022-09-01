Kazakhstan to Build Schools for 800,000 Children by 2025

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the plans to create modern schools for 800,000 children by 2025 as part of the Comfortable School national project during his annual State-of-the-Nation address on Sept. 1, reported the Akorda press service.

The move will help address the problem of schools with three shifts and those that require immediate repair work as annual population growth puts significant pressure on the country’s educational infrastructure.

“The quality of secondary education is another important condition for a successful nation. The state needs to ensure each student has access to favorable educational and all-round development conditions,” Tokayev said, noting it would significantly reduce the gap between rural and urban schools.