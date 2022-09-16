Kazakh President Tokayev Arrives in Samarkand to Attend SCO Summit

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Samarkand on Sept. 15 to attend the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held Sept. 15-16, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, reported the Akorda press service.

During the summit, the SCO leaders will address the group’s activities, discuss the development of cooperation and adopt several documents.

President Tokayev met with the leaders of SCO member states on Sept. 15 at the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex and toured the expositions and bazaar at the Eternal City site.

SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

On June 8-9, 2017, the Kazakh capital hosted a historic SCO Council of Heads of States meeting, when India and Pakistan became the organization’s member states.