Kazakh President Tokayev Arrives in Samarkand to Attend SCO Summit

By Staff Report in International on 16 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Samarkand on Sept. 15 to attend the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held Sept. 15-16, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, reported the Akorda press service.

(Left to Right) Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. Photo credit: Akorda press service

During the summit, the SCO leaders will address the group’s activities, discuss the development of cooperation and adopt several documents.

President Tokayev met with the leaders of SCO member states on Sept. 15 at the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex and toured the expositions and bazaar at the Eternal City site.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Tokayev at the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex, where Kazakh President with other leaders of SCO member states planted trees. Photo credit: Akorda press service

SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. 

On June 8-9, 2017, the Kazakh capital hosted a historic SCO Council of Heads of States meeting, when India and Pakistan became the organization’s member states.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »