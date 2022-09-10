Kazakh National Museum to Host ART-EXPO International Exhibition of CIS Member States

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh National Museum presented the ART-EXPO international exhibition of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on Sept. 8 in Nur-Sultan, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The exhibition, titled “The Folk Art in the ART Space,” features exhibitions and events, as well as the digital works of CIS artists, and will last until Sept. 10.

On the same day, the delegations from the CIS countries conducted the 37th meeting of the Council for Cultural Cooperation under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan to discuss upcoming events and joint projects.

“We offer a closer look at the creative works of artists, sculptors, and masters of applied art of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus. I am sure the exhibition will leave an indelible impression,” said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev at the event’s opening.

The museum also offers textile art, pottery, and jewelry-making workshops.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2022 the Year of Folk Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS countries. The exhibition, which is part of this initiative, aims to strengthen cultural ties between the states.