President Tokayev Announces Early Presidential Elections Scheduled for This Fall

NUR-SULTAN – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for extraordinary presidential elections during his Sept.1 State-of-the-Nation Address.

“A new trust mandate of the people is needed for the successful implementation of fundamental and comprehensive reforms on the way to creating a fair Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

In addition, the President proposed major revisions to the number and length of presidential terms.

“I suggest that the presidential term will be limited to seven years. However, re-election is not permitted,” he stated.

President Tokayev claimed that the interests of the state come first. As a result, he is prepared to cut his tenure short and hold early presidential elections.