ArcelorMittal to Invest $1 Billion in Kazakhstan, Says Executive Chair During Meeting with President Tokayev

By Staff Report in Business on 6 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – ArcelorMittal Executive Chair Lakshmi Niwas Mittal said the company will invest $1 billion in Kazakhstan to modernize production during his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 6, reported the Akorda press service. 

President Tokayev on a meeting with ArcelorMittal Executive Chair Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. Photo credit: Akorda

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, part of ArcelorMittal Group, is Kazakhstan’s largest mining and metallurgical enterprise. It includes a steel plant in Temirtau, eight coal mines in the Karaganda Region, and four iron ore mines in the Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanai regions.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Mittal discussed the company’s steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the domestic market needs through the efficient supplies of ArcelorMittal Temirtau products.

Tokayev pointed out the importance of the company’s compliance to ensure safe work conditions, fair wages for local citizens, social obligations, and modernization of the technical base.

 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »