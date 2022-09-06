ArcelorMittal to Invest $1 Billion in Kazakhstan, Says Executive Chair During Meeting with President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – ArcelorMittal Executive Chair Lakshmi Niwas Mittal said the company will invest $1 billion in Kazakhstan to modernize production during his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 6, reported the Akorda press service.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, part of ArcelorMittal Group, is Kazakhstan’s largest mining and metallurgical enterprise. It includes a steel plant in Temirtau, eight coal mines in the Karaganda Region, and four iron ore mines in the Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanai regions.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Mittal discussed the company’s steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the domestic market needs through the efficient supplies of ArcelorMittal Temirtau products.

Tokayev pointed out the importance of the company’s compliance to ensure safe work conditions, fair wages for local citizens, social obligations, and modernization of the technical base.