AIFC Total Investments Reach $6.9 Billion, Says AIFC Governor Kelimbetov During Meeting with Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – With nearly 1,500 companies from 65 countries, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) attracted a total of $6.9 billion in investments, said AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov during a Sept. 7 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Kelimbetov told Tokayev about the AIFC activities and the implementation of tasks he gave at the AIFC Management Council meeting in June.

According to Kelimbetov, the Astana International Exchange (AIX) has raised more than $321 million in equity capital and $2.1 billion in debt capital.

The AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Center have considered over 1,200 disputes.

Kelimbetov also spoke about the recent assessment by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that acknowledged the AIFC tax regime global tax transparency requirements.

The President stressed that the AIFC plays a crucial role in the country’s economic development and its efforts to attract foreign investment.