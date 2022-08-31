President Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address to Broadcast Live on National TV Channels on September 1

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s fifth state-of-the-nation address will be broadcast live on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. Nur-Sultan time, reported Akorda’s press service on Aug. 31.

It will be live-streamed on national TV channels, the websites of media outlets, and the official social media channels of the President’s Press Office.

While the nation’s social and economic development will be at the center stage of the President’s address, previous addresses on Sept. 1 last year and March 16 this year put forward sweeping political and economic reforms affecting all areas of the country’s development.