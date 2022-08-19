No Grounds for Pessimistic Forecasts Regarding Kazakh-Russian Cooperation, Says President Tokayev in Sochi

By Staff Report in International on 19 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – There are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts regarding the future of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his Aug. 19 meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Akorda press service reported. 

Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meet in Sochi on Aug. 19. Photo credit: Akorda.

“We share the world’s longest border, which is completely delimited,” said Tokayev. 

Tokayev reiterated his determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

“Industrial cooperation is now yielding significant results. Last year, the volume of trade reached $24.5 billion. According to this indicator, Russia ranks first in our trade turnover and trade is doing quite well this year,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev also mentioned that Kazakhstan is chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) this year and invited President Putin to attend the organization’s summit scheduled for October in Kazakhstan.

