Kazakhstan’s National Museum Hosts Arts and Crafts Exhibition

NUR-SULTAN – The National Museum of Kazakhstan invites visitors to explore the “Traditions and Time” exhibition of decorative and applied art, which opened on Aug. 20 in Nur-Sultan, reported the Jibek Joly TV channel.

The exhibition features works of more than 20 well-known Kazakh masters of applied art in jewelry, felting, weaving, pottery, and leather processing, all of which reflect the Kazakh nation’s culture and traditions.

“We presented exhibits designed in a contemporary style. They represent our predecessors’ traditions, which we want to promote as the people’s cultural heritage among the younger generation,” craftswoman Venera Beisbekova said in an interview with the Jibek Joly TV channel.

The exhibition will run through Sept. 11.