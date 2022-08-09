Kazakhstan’s Largest Music Organization Inaugurates Project for Talented Children With Disabilities

NUR-SULTAN – Qazaqconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova launched the Arman Asulary (Cherished Dream) project for children with disabilities, said Serik Nurmoldayev, the company’s deputy director, at an Aug. 8 press conference in Nur-Sultan.

The first stage of the selection process is underway.

According to Nurmoldayev, gifted children will get a chance to perform on stage with well-known Kazakh pop singers.

“We are looking for talented children who can sing, dance, draw or perform. The competition’s final will be held in Nur-Sultan at the Qazaqconcert’s hall. We would like to hold such performances every year. This year’s concert will take place in November or December,” Qazaqconcert Director Aktoty Raimkulova said.