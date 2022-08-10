Kazakhstan to Redouble Efforts in International Sports, Reach 8 Million Figure in Domestic Tourism, Says Minister of Culture and Sports

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev spoke about the preparation process of Kazakh athletes for major international competitions, including the 2024 Olympic Games, as well as efforts being taken to stimulate the tourism industry during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Aug.10, reported the presidential press service.

“This year the ministry expects domestic tourism to reach more than 8 million people. These will be record numbers,” said Abayev.

President Tokayev also instructed the ministry to take measures to improve service, infrastructure development in the tourism industry.

“We are commencing preparations for the Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Paris in 2024. The year 2023 will be very important for our athletes,” said Abayev.

He also discussed the situation in the book publishing industry. The main efforts now, according to the minister, are directed at maintaining the competitiveness of domestic printed products, especially children’s literature, as well as promoting Kazakh writers.

The President was also informed about the modernization and digitization effort of archival repositories.