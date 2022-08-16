Kazakhstan Welcomes Nearly 200,000 Foreign Tourists Since Beginning of This Year

NUR-SULTAN – The eQonaq information system for registering international visitors as part of check-in procedures has recorded 195,149 tourists since the beginning of the year, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on Aug. 15.

Kazakhstan welcomed tourists from Russia, who comprised – 67 percent, Uzbekistan – 16 percent, Turkey – 6 percent and China – 4 percent of the total tourists. Foreign tourists mostly favor Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and the Kyzylorda and Mangistau Regions.

The eQonaq system, launched in November 2020, allows for the analysis of tourist flow and the control of migration activities in the country’s cities and regional centers.