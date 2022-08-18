Kazakhstan to Establish Children’s Rights Commissioners in Regions

NUR-SULTAN – The position of Children’s Rights Commissioner will be established in all regions of Kazakhstan, reported the Ministry of Education on Aug. 17.

Seven regions have already appointed commissioners, who will work on a voluntary basis.

According to the ministry, Children’s Rights Commissioners will be appointed by the akims (mayors) of regions and cities of national significance. Candidates should have experience in non-governmental organizations, public activities, and with children.

“The applicant’s contribution to the protection of children’s rights is also important. Candidates should have a reputation in the region and their personal position on the matter,” Deputy Chair of the Children’s Rights Protection Committee Elina Pauli said.

Children’s Rights Commissioners will review public complaints regarding abuses of children’s rights and legitimate interests, as well as concerns against the conduct or inaction of local executive agencies and other organizations. They will also help to promote bills that protect children’s rights.

Commissioners will work with the state agencies and educational institutions, as well as healthcare, culture, sports and social protection centers.