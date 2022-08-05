Kazakhstan to Develop Medical Protocol for Monkeypox Treatment

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan is developing clinical guidance for the treatment of the monkeypox infectious disease, said Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat at the Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing on Aug. 4.

“Every piece of information from the World Health Organization (WHO) is being reviewed. Vaccination, according to the organization, is not required. We monitor the incidence ourselves, check for diagnosis if there are diseases with similar symptoms, train and prepare our employees,” she said.

Overall, more than 25,000 monkeypox cases have been registered in 89 countries. According to the WHO, monkeypox is a zoonotic viral illness characterized by a fever, rash, and enlarged lymph nodes. In its mild version, the symptoms normally last two to four weeks. The global fatality ratio has ranged from 3 to 6 percent.