Kazakhstan Recognizes Women’s Political Engagement As a Pillar in Quality of Life Improvement, Says Senate Deputy at SCO Women’s Forum

NUR-SULTAN – There is a growing consensus in Kazakhstan that women’s political engagement improves the quality of life, said Deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Lyazzat Suleimen at the Women’s Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), reported the Senate’s press service.

Suleimen said Kazakhstan has established a legislative and institutional framework and has achieved considerable progress in gender equality and women’s rights protection.

The SCO Women’s Forum aims to bolster women’s roles in public and political life, as well as their participation in decision-making.

Deputy of the Senate Lyazzat Kaltayeva also participated in the SCO forum, while Dana Nurzhigit attended the Ustaz Qurultay 2022 pedagogical conference in Tashkent.

Nurzhigit addressed recent educational reforms in Kazakhstan’s legislation, such as information security and the protection of children’s rights, and emphasized the importance of teachers’ engagement in legislative talks. More than 300 teachers from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan attended the seminar.

The forum was also attended by Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, scientist Kunsulu Zakarya, who led the development of QazVac vaccine, President of the Association of Businesswomen of Kazakhstan (ABWK) Raushan Sarsembayeva, Deputy of the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, Aliya Saparova.