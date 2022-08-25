Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Foster Financial, Economic Cooperation at AIFC Platform

NUR-SULTAN – Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Central Bank Chair Taleh Kazimov discussed prospects for expanding financial and economic cooperation during an Aug. 24 meeting in Baku, as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Azerbaijan, reported the AIFC press service.

The Kazakh officials discussed the main vectors of AIFC development, which correspond to Kazakhstan’s revised economic strategy.

According to AIFC Chief Economist Baurzhan Bektemirov, the center acts as a regional platform for attracting investments and an ecosystem with regulations suitable for modern financial services.

AIFC is working to integrate with special economic zones to boost the country’s economic activity, which is relevant to Azerbaijan’s newly established Alat Free Economic Zone.

The sides discussed the possible participation of Azerbaijan’s financial institutions and fintech startups in the AIFC. As of today, two Azerbaijani companies operate in the AIFC.