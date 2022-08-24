Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Agree to Implement Logistics Projects Prior to President Tokayev’s Visit to Baku

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company and Baku International Sea Trade Port, the largest port of the Caspian sea, signed a memorandum of cooperation in logistics that envisions implementation of joint projects in the framework of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Baku on Aug. 24, reported the company’s press service.

The memorandum aims to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and boost the transit potential between the two countries.

KTZ will also participate in the development of terminal facilities and the port of Alat, located 70 kilometers from the Azerbaijani capital at the intersection of the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) lines and the North-South corridor (INSTC).

According to the statement, the document envisions allocating a land plot to Kazakhstan and the existing berths for port development.

The Trans-Caspian route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts from Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to European countries.