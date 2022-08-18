Kazakh President to Pay Visit to Russia, Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Aug. 19 as part of the working visit to Sochi, reported the Akorda’s press service.

Presidents are expected to discuss strategic partnership, including development of trade and economic cooperation.

On Aug. 24, the President will pay an official visit to Baku at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Tokayev and Aliyev will address strategic partnership in trade, economics, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation at both extended and narrow-format meetings. Following the meetings, the Presidents are expected to sign bilateral agreements.