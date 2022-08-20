Kazakh Feature Films Receive Accolades at Russia’s International Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh filmmakers Aizhan Kassymbek and Alisher Zhadigerov received awards for their feature films at the One Sixth International Film Festival of Debut Films, held Aug. 12-17 in Yekaterinburg, QazaqTV reports on Aug. 18.

Kassymbek’s feature film “Fire” earned a Grand Prix at the One Sixth International Film Festival for Debut Films. Zhadigerov won the Best International Feature Film award for his film “Otau” (Young Family).

“We are very happy to win the prize at the international festival. This film will continue to participate at international festivals. Ahead are screenings in Madrid and Russia, as well as at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival,” said Diana Ashimova, producer of the “Fire” film.

More than 20 movies of directors from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Serbia and other countries competed at the festival.