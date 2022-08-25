Arab League: CICA Summit in Nur-Sultan to Become Major International Event on Asian Continent

By Staff Report in Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, International on 25 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi addressed a letter of invitation to the Secretary General of the Cairo-based Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), reported the foreign ministry’s press service on Aug. 23.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif handed a letter of invitation to the CICA summit to Assistant Secretary General of Arab League Hossam Zaki. Photo credit: Foreign Ministry’s press service

The CICA is to be held on Oct.12-13 in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif handed the letter to Assistant Secretary General of Arab League Hossam Zaki.

Zaki endorsed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA, adding that it is a well-known and respected forum, the activities of which are of considerable interest to the Arab League, a CICA observer.

He also commended the negotiations between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Adil Tursunov and the Arab League officials, which took place in Cairo on Aug. 8.

