Arab League: CICA Summit in Nur-Sultan to Become Major International Event on Asian Continent

NUR-SULTAN – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi addressed a letter of invitation to the Secretary General of the Cairo-based Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit to participate in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), reported the foreign ministry’s press service on Aug. 23.

The CICA is to be held on Oct.12-13 in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif handed the letter to Assistant Secretary General of Arab League Hossam Zaki.

Zaki endorsed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA, adding that it is a well-known and respected forum, the activities of which are of considerable interest to the Arab League, a CICA observer.

He also commended the negotiations between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Adil Tursunov and the Arab League officials, which took place in Cairo on Aug. 8.