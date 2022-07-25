QazaqGaz to Build Gas Processing Plant at Kashagan

NUR-SULTAN – The QazaqGaz National Company has started construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan oil field with a projected capacity of 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas, said QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov during a July 22 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the presidential press service.

The company plans to expand the resource base through new gas exploration and production projects.

According to Zharkeshov, the company’s coordinated actions prevented commercial gas shortage in the internal market. The company seeks to reduce the list of requested documents to issue technical specifications for gas connection.

Since the beginning of the year, the national company saved 9 billion tenge (US$18.6 million) through cost optimization initiatives.

The QazaqGas carries out natural gas transport via main gas pipelines, international transit, and sale of natural gas on domestic and international markets.