President Tokayev Prepared to Launch Digital Family Map and Social Wallet Program by Year-End

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to launch a digital family map and introduce a social wallet program by the end of the year at the July 14 expanded government meeting, reported the presidential press service on the Telegram channel.

“The family social map must be accomplished so that it finally becomes a reality. The initial concept of the project has been repeatedly changed due to the participation of several departments in its development,” said Tokayev.

He emphasized the need to provide support to socially vulnerable groups of the population.

“The government needs to switch to a proactive format of social support, making it more targeted,” noted Tokayev.

The digital family map represents an automated system, which will help to identify families in difficult life situations to provide timely social assistance without waiting for citizens to appeal.

The social wallet program, which President Tokayev proposed to develop in his state-of-thе-nation address in September 2020, will allow for the charging of social payments as electronic money to individual accounts of the recipient, as well as to pay for any types of goods and services to registered entrepreneurs.