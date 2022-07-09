President Tokayev Congratulates Citizens on Qurban Ait

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh Muslims on the Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday, the Akorda press service reported. This year Qurban Ait will last three days from July 9 till July 11.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the three-day Qurban Ait or Eid al-Adha, which in Arabic means ‘festival of the sacrifice’ that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The celebration commemorates the story of the Prophet Ibrahim, who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail. The belief holds that God showed mercy, sparing the boy, and placing a ram in his place.

“This bright holiday represents goodness and mercy, compassion, and humanism. On these days, Muslims take care of the needy, perform good deeds, and offer warm wishes to each other,” said Tokayev in his congratulatory letter.

“Qurban Ait plays a special role in strengthening spiritual values, harmony and stability in our society. The holiday promotes strengthening the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and solidarity between representatives of various ethnic groups and confessions of the country,” he added.

Tokayev also highlighted that being a source of peace and virtue, Islam contributes to the unity of Kazakh people.

President Tokayev wished people health, prosperity, and success.