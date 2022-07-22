Local Entrepreneurs Launch Wind Power Plant in Almaty Region

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Zheruyyk-Energo company launched a 50-megawatt wind power plant in the Shelek corridor of the Almaty Region, reported the Kazakh Invest company.

Some 25 towers were installed using advanced technology and equipment manufactured by the Danish company Vestas Wind Systems.

The wind power plant will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 206,000 tons and reduce the electricity shortage in the region.

The project costs 12.67 billion tenge (US$26.2 million). Its construction was suspended due to the pandemic in 2019, and the work continued last year.

The entrepreneurs have 10 years of experience in implementing projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

The Shelek corridor is a unique region for renewable energy development with specific wind characteristics and conditions.